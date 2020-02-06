Tense situation as Police force protesters to move to designated site

A tense situation arose today when the Police attempted to force protesters agitating near the Presidential Secretariat to move to a newly designated site for protests.

The protesters blocked traffic along the Galle Road at Galle Face and protested.

The Police then intervened and attempted to clear the road for traffic.

A tense situation then arose between the Police and protesters.

The Police then forced the group to move to the designated site for protests near the Presidential Secretariat.

Meanwhile, the Police media unit said that the protesters had violated a court order against protesting in a manner which inconvenienced the public. (Colombo Gazette)