Police Commission approves DIG Gunathilake as STF Commandant

The National Police Commission(NPC) has approved to appoint Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Lionel Gunathilake as the new Commandant of the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Reportedly, DIG Gunathilaka and DIG Waruna Jayasundara were recommended to the post of the STF Commandant.

His predecessor Senior DIG M.R. Latheef had retired on 4th February , after serving 41 years in the Police Department.

DIG Gunathilaka who has served as the Deputy Commandant of the STF would be the 12th Commandant of the STF. (Colombo Gazette)