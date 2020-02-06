ODEL launches ‘Resort to Basics’

This season, ODEL embraces the statement ‘Less is More’ with their ‘Resort to Basics’ collection. The range of products highlights fashion staples and wardrobe essentials, made from breathable fabrics. The collection draws inspiration from the Japanese concept of ‘Shibusa’ which refers to an aesthetic that is simple, subtle and unobtrusively beautiful. The campaign’s allusion to the Japanese culture is brought in through recurrent visual motifs such as bamboo, eastern red-crowned crane- a sign of good luck, blooming chinoiserie (Japanese cherry blossoms, symbolic of renewal and new beginnings) and the iconic Tori Gate that signifies transition.

‘Every season we draw inspiration from different countries, cultures and spaces for our campaigns here at ODEL. This time around, our inspiration stems from Japan; its culture that embraces simplicity and minimalism, two attributes that we have strongly inculcated in our new collection, “Resort to Basics”, ‘commented Ms. Desiree Karunaratne, Group Director Marketing of Softlogic Group. ‘More often than not, people get caught up in the hype of a new trend. But at the end of the day, what you really need is a wardrobe full of essentials that you can actually pair with trendier pieces — basics that never fail you and that you turn to, time and time again. This is what “Resort to Basics” is all about she added.

ODEL’s overall collection comprises of basic yet functional silhouettes that you can wear not just across Spring but through Summer and Fall as well as Winter. The key colors used are Pastels, Chambray, Burned Brick Orange, Safari Green, Nude, White and of course quintessential Black. The collection features a handful of crimson- red pieces, symbolic of the sun, a powerful motif adapted from the Japanese culture. Apart from a few key prints of the eastern bird, bamboo prints and the Japanese flowers, the collection includes strong solids in earthy, muted tones, aiming to instill the feeling of comfort and versatility. Fabrics used are woven fabrics such as cotton, linen, viscose and denim.

Basic t-shirts in solid and pastel colours are a favorite at the ODEL Men’s Department this season. Stripes, geometric prints, monochrome motifs as well as robust solids define the collection of semi- formal shirts. Tailored, crisp pants and versatile chinos in different shades are wardrobe staples meant for men at ODEL this Spring.

The kids’ collections, Pinkabelle and Boysnbear, too embrace simplicity and Japanese influence with signature minimalistic prints, natural fabrics and functional silhouettes.

You will find an abundance of gorgeous accessories which include a range of woven jewelry with beaded and embellished elements, layered necklaces and bracelets, very much in line with the overall theme of simplicity of “Resort to basics”. Woven and knitted bags, along with shoes in similar neutral colors and tones and block heels are also part of the collection.

Additionally, ODEL Home will show case a collection for living, dining and kitchen as well as bed and bath ware that compliments the aesthetic whilst enhancing the overall natural yet minimalistic ethos of the Spring collection.

