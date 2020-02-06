Jofra Archer ruled out of SL tour and Indian Premier League

England fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow today in the UK. The scans confirmed that Archer has suffered a low-grade stress fracture of the right elbow.

As a result of the injury, he has been ruled out of England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season.

He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against West Indies in a three-match Test series. (Ecb Newsroom)

England fast bowler, Jofra Archer (Getty Images)