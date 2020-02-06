State hospitals to issue medical certificates for driving licences

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to allocate medical facilities to 150 district and base hospitals to be able to issue medical certificates for those who want to obtain driving licences.

Accordingly, the government intends to establish a separate unit similar to the National Transport Medical Institute (NTMI) in each of the selected hospitals.

The proposal is in line with the State’s decision to decentralize the issuance of medical reports needed to obtain licences for light vehicles.

The cabinet proposal was presented by the Minister of Public Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera.

Approval was also granted to amend the the Motor Traffic Act No. 8 of 2009 to provide the necessary authority to medical practitioners registered under the Medical Ordinance to be able issue medical certificates for this purpose. (Colombo Gazette)