Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother further remanded

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen’s brother Rifkan Bathiudeen, who was arrested and remanded over a forged land deal, has been ordered to be further remanded.

Rifkan Bathiudeen was accused of selling a 78-acre land in Mannar to a private company under a false deed.

Rifkan Bathiudeen was arrested produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate on 23 January who ordered that he be remanded until today.

When the case was heard today the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s court ordered that Rifkan Bathiudeen be further remanded till 20 February. (Colombo Gazette)