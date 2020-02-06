Containers arriving from China will not be checked for virus

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Containers arriving from China will not be checked for the coronavirus, the Customs Department said.

Customs Media Spokesman, Additional Customs Director General Sunil Jayaratne told the Colombo Gazette that there is no risk of the virus entering Sri Lanka through a container.

He said that the virus transmits from human to human and so the risk of a container being contaminated is unlikely.

Jayaratne said that Sri Lanka also does not have the facility to check a lareg container for any virus.

He said that the containers are scanned at the Colombo Port only for any illegal items. (Colombo Gazette)