Madduma Bandara confirmed as General Secretary of new alliance

United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Ranjith Madduma Bandara has been confirmed as the General Secretary of the new alliance led by UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa.

Premadasa, who will also be the Prime Ministerial candidate of the alliance, nominated Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the General Secretary of the new alliance.

The alliance will include the UNP and several other political parties which were in the United National Front.

The United National Front Parliamentary group approved Ranjith Madduma Bandara as the General Secretary of the new alliance. (Colombo Gazette)

