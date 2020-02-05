Government refuses to transfer all passengers from China to quarantine centres

The Government today refused to transfer all passengers arriving from China to special quarantine centres and keep them there for 14 days and screen them for the coronavirus.

Responding to a question raised in Parliament by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that there is no need to isolate all passengers arriving from China fearing they may have the virus.

She said that adequate steps have been taken at the Bandaranaike International Airport to screen passengers arriving in the country.

The Minister said that health advise has also been issued to all passengers arriving in the country.

Wanniarachchi also said that there is no need to spread panic in the country about the virus.

She also noted the importance of protecting the relationship Sri Lanka has with China. (Colombo Gazette)