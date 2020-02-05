Egypt seeks to further consolidate ties with Sri Lanka

Reaffirming the cordial bilateral relationship that has always existed between Egypt and Sri Lanka, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi has extended his warm congratulations to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

A statement issued by the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt quoted President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi as saying it is his sincere hope that the ties of friendship and cooperation between both countries will be further consolidated in a vast array of domains for the best interest of the friendly peoples of both countries.

Egypt was the first Arab and African country to establish diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka in 1957.

Both countries have enjoyed excellent relations throughout history and across governments.

Today, Egypt and Sri Lanka are bound by more than twenty bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in the fields of trade, investment, culture, arts, tourism, education, civil aviation, political consultation and security.

The two countries successfully concluded a round of high-level bi-lateral political consultations in Cairo, Egypt in December 2019, which aimed at preparing the groundwork to revitalize and elevate the multifaceted bilateral relations between the two friendly nations to new heights in the ensuing years. (Colombo Gazette)