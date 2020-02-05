Classic Travel unveils new branch in Orion City

Classic Travel, the IATA accredited subsidiary of Expolanka Holdings PLC, opened a new branch in the heart of Orion City—the one-stop-hub for innovation and collaboration—in a bid to extend its Travel & Visa services to IT professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors of high-tech companies. The branch is located at 716, Dr.Danister De Silva Mawatha, Colombo 9.

The Orion City branch holds an in-house photo studio, where customers can get the visa photos FOC and visa processing unit backed by a team of proficient travel agents. The list of services offered at the branch include Airline Ticketing, Travel Insurance, Online Check-In, Outbound Holidays, Hotel Reservations, Cruise Packages, Coach Tours, Worldwide Airport Transfers, Worldwide Airport Meet & Assist, and VISA Assistance (i.e. Sri Lanka Immigration, Assistance for New Passport/Renewal, LK Entry Visa, Tourist Visa, and Business Visa Extension).

“The ultra-modern facility aims to serve the next generation of customers whose needs are sophisticated and convenience-driven. We found Orion City to be ideal in terms of its emergence as a highly business locality with a potential market segment for outbound corporate travel,” said Classic Travel Director/ General Manager, Sabry Bahaudeen.

Classic Travel is the only travel agency in Sri Lanka opened 24/7/365. Passengers can call or walk in to obtain flight information, purchase air tickets, book hotels or even to discuss holiday travel plans. Having commenced operations in the heart of Colombo, strategically it has expanded its branch network to Hambantota, Galle, Ratnapura, Kandy and Beruwala. Customers can contact the branch via +94 117 773 300 or orioncity@classictravel.lk for more information.