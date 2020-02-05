Approval sought for supplementary estimate to pay arrears

The Government today sought the approval of Parliament for a supplementary estimate to pay arrears amounting to approximately Rs. 130 Billion.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa briefed Parliament today on the expenses of the former Government and arrears that needs to be paid.

He said that a detailed Bill will be presented to Parliament over the next few days.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa called for a Parliament debate on the supplementary estimate.

Cabinet has already approved a proposal to present the supplementary bill to Parliament to pay the arrears of the former Government. (Colombo Gazette)