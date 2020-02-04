United States says it supports Sri Lanka’s sovereignty

The United States says it supports Sri Lanka’s vibrant democracy and its sovereignty.

In a statement to mark Sri Lanka’s 72nd anniversary of independence, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that the relationship between the US and Sri Lanka is based on common democratic values.

He said that the United States steadfastly supports Sri Lanka’s vibrant democracy and its sovereignty.

“We share a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region that ensures peace, economic growth, security, democracy, and human rights for the advancement of our peoples,” he said.

Pompeo said that he looks forward to deepening the ties between the US and Sri Lanka in the year ahead and working together toward a bright future for both countries.

“As a close friend and partner, the United States congratulates you on Sri Lanka’s Independence Day, and I extend my warmest wishes for peace and prosperity in the coming year,” he said. (Colombo Gazette)