President assures democracy including freedom of expression

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today assured the protection of democracy including freedom of expression.

Addressing the nation at the 72nd National Independence Day ceremony at Independence Square in Colombo, the President said that he will be the President of all Sri Lankans.

He said that he will ensure the public have the right to live with no restrictions.

The President also asserted that the public will have the right to follow any religion of their choice.

He said that Sri Lanka is a united country in which there will be freedom of expression, including for the media.

The President said that his Government will not suppress opposition voices or interfere in the judiciary.

Rajapaksa also noted that social media is being misused to spread misinformation.

He urged the public to think twice before spreading misinformation. (Colombo Gazette)