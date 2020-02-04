Pakistan remains committed to working closely with Sri Lanka, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said today.

He said this in a message to greet Sri Lanka on its 72nd Independence Anniversary.

“Best wishes to the Government & the people of Sri Lanka on their 72nd Independence Anniversary. Pakistan remains committed to working closely with Sri Lanka to achieve our shared objectives of peace, development and prosperity within the region and beyond,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. (Colombo Gazette)