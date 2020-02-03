UNP says leadership issue taking spotlight off national issues

The United National Party (UNP) says the leadership issue in the party is taking the spotlight off national issues.

UNP Parliamentarian, S.M Marikkar told reporters today that the media has been highlighting issues in the party and not national issues.

Marikkar, a former journalist, said that TV channels are more focused on ratings and not issues faced by the public.

He noted that very little publicity is being given to corruption in the Government, cost of living issues and the Airbus controversy.

Marikkar urged the media to keep the Government accountable and not worry about their safety.

He assured that the UNP will stand for the rights of the media and ensure their lives are not placed at grave risk. (Colombo Gazette)