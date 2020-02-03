Students who returned from Wuhan in good health

The students who returned from Wuhan, China are in good health and are not showing any signs of sickness, the Health Ministry said today.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, speaking to reporters today, said that the students had not shown any signs of sickness so far.

The Sri Lankan students were repatriated from Wuhan on Saturday and were transferred to the Diyatalawa Army camp.

Army medical specialists and members of the Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Squadron, on Saturday, admitted 33 Sri Lankans who arrived from the coronavirus-affected Wuhan province in China to the sanatoriums inside the Diyatalawa Army Base Hospital for quarantine and isolation purpose.

They will remain at the Diyatalawa Army Base for two weeks.

They have been provided with personal toiletries, sanitary towels, clothes, food and all other amenities, inclusive of Wi-Fi communication facilities, thermometers, etc. (Colombo Gazette)