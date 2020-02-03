Government urges public not to discriminate against Chinese

The Government today urged the public not to discriminate against Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka as a form of protest against the coronavirus.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, speaking to reporters today, noted that China is a close friend of Sri Lanka.

She reminded the public that China had supported Sri Lanka during the war when the UN Security Council attempted to push Sri Lanka to suspend the war on the LTTE.

She also noted that China has supported Sri Lanka economically at all times.

Wanniarachchi said that the Sri Lankan public must not attempt to discriminate against the Chinese community in Sri Lanka.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo had been quoted today as sating that some taxis, hotels and restaurants were refusing to entertain Chinese citizens following the coronavirus outbreak.

The Embassy said that it has advised Chinese tourists in Sri Lanka and provided them with protective kits. (Colombo Gazette)