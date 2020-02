The Navy busted an attempt to smuggle 300kg of Kerala cannabis in Jaffna today.

According to the Navy media unit, the Navy spotted a suspicious dinghy while patrolling in the seas off Punkudutivu in Jaffna and recovered 300kg of Kerala cannabis concealed in the dinghy.

Two suspects on the dinghy were arrested. Based on information provided by the suspects, the Navy detained two more drug smugglers in the Sangupiddi area in Jaffna.