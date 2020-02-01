World Bank committed to support Sri Lanka rise to its potential

The World Bank says it remains committed to support Sri Lanka rise to its potential.

The assurance was given by Hartwig Schafer, World Bank Vice President of the South Asia Region during a visit to Sri Lanka today.

Schafer had talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the Central Bank in Colombo today.

President Rajapaksa tweeted saying he had a fruitful meeting with Schafer during which they identified several key areas of development cooperation, such as renewable energy, water and traffic management, garbage disposal and export sector, with concessional funding.

Schafer tweeted saying the World Bank stands ready to build on its long standing development partnership with Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)