Sealed dormitories prepared at Army camp to quarantine students

The Army has prepared new sealed dormitories at the Diyatalawa Army Base Hospital premises to quarantine a group of Sri Lankan students returning from China’s Wuhan Province.

On the directions of the acting Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, the dormitories were completed this evening (Friday) with the 32 rooms, the Army media unit said.

The rooms in the dormitories are 100 ft long and 20 ft wide, furnished with basic needs, and equipped with medical tools, Wi-Fi communication facilities, thermometers and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to quarantine the students for a period of two weeks.

The public health exercise is to be manned by the Officer Commanding at the Diyatalawa Army Base Hospital and a team of exclusively combined Medical Officers.

In addition, the Security Forces Headquarters – Central (SFHQ-Cen) under the supervision of Major General Laksiri Waduge, Commander, Security Forces – Central, is renovating three more buildings in the Diyatalawa Army Base Hospital premises which can also be used for the same purpose in case of any emergency or requirement. (Colombo

Gazette)