EU GSP plus applicable for Sri Lankan exports to UK till end 2020

EU GSP+ concession regime will continue to be applicable for Sri Lanka’s exports to the UK following Brexit until the end of the transition period, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Senior Advisor on Economic Affairs to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ajith Nivard Cabraal who was on a visit to the United Kingdom called on the Minister of State for International Trade The Rt Hon Conor Burns MP.

During the meeting, Minister Burns assured that the EU GSP+ concession regime will continue to be applicable for Sri Lanka’s exports to the UK following Brexit on 31 January 2020 until the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020.

Minister Burns further informed that the UK intends to introduce an independent trade preference scheme after 31 December 2020. The discussion also focussed on economic cooperation, ease of doing business and the strengthening of investment opportunities for British companies and joint ventures in Sri Lanka.

Senior Advisor Cabraal also met Dr Liam Fox MP and former Secretary of State for International Trade and discussed issues of mutual interest with a focus on bilateral economic cooperation.

The Senior Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister also delivered the key note address on ‘Sri Lanka-2020 and Beyond’ at a meeting organised in a Committee Room in the House of Lords by Member of the House of Lords and friend of Sri Lanka The Lord Sheikh.

The meeting which was supported by the Conservative Friends of Sri Lanka and the Sri Lanka High Commission, was attended by British parliamentarians (cross party) from both Houses of Parliament including Vice Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Sri Lanka Matthew Offord, as well as invitees representing the business community, associations and the British Sri Lankan community.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manisha Gunasekera and senior officials of the High Commission were associated with the meetings. The visit was also supported by Conservative Friends of Sri Lanka in the UK. (Colombo Gazette)