AG tells CID insufficient evidence on alleged coup attempt

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has informed the Criminal Investigations Department that there was insufficient evidence to probe a complaint over an alleged coup attempt after the 2015 Presidential election, the AG’s coordinating officer Nishara Jayaratne said today.

Former Minister Mangala Samaraweera had filed a complaint alleging there was a coup attempt following the 2015 Presidential election.

However, the AG has said that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the investigations against anyone over the complaint made by Samaraweera in January 2015 after the election.

Maithripala Sirisena won the election in 2015 defeating Mahinda Rajapaksa.

There were allegations that Rajapaksa had attempted to stage a coup with the Army at the time to remain in power. (Colombo Gazette)