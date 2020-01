A Vote on Account to pay arrears of the former Government will be presented to Parliament.

Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena said that cabinet had approved a proposal to present the supplementary bill to Parliament next week to pay the arrears of the former Government.

Gunawardena said that the arrears amount to Rs. 130 Billion.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will brief Parliament next week on the arrears and crisis faced by the Government as a result of the arrears.