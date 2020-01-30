Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit India from February 7-11

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will visit India from February 7-11, during which he will hold extensive talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Rajapaksa will arrive in India with a Sri Lankan delegation on February 7 and begin talks on 8 February.

“The visit is in continuation of the tradition of high-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a media briefing today.

Apart from his official engagement in Delhi, Mahinda Rajapaksa will also travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati, Kumar said.

A host of issues, including fulfilling the aspirations of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, the situation in the Indian Ocean region and ways to boost defence and trade ties, are expected to figure in the talks between Modi and the Sri Lankan Prime Minister, the Indian media reported.