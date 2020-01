The formation of a new alliance led by United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa will go ahead, UNP Parliamentarian Ajith P. Perera said.

He said that discussions on forming the new alliance was still ongoing.

However, he said that the new alliance will be formed and will include several UNP members.

Ajith P. Perera said that it has already been decided that Premadasa will be the Prime Ministerial candidate of the new alliance. (Colombo Gazette)