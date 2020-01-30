IMF delegation in talks with Sri Lanka

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is in talks with Sri Lanka on the way forward, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka said today.

Senior Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters today that the IMF delegation has had talks with the bank, Government and other officials.

Before taking office the new Government had raised concerns over IMF conditions agreed upon by the former Government.

However later newly appointed Central Bank Governor, Professor W D Lakshman had said that Sri Lanka will continue engagement with the IMF.

He said that Sri Lanka will engage with the IMF and other international multilateral agencies while remaining within the framework of Sri Lanka’s National policy. (Colombo Gazette)