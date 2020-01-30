Fashion for Good selects first start-ups for South Asia Innovation Programme.

Fashion for Good is the global initiative to make all fashion good. It’s a global platform for innovation, made possible through collaboration and community. With an open invitation to the entire apparel industry, Fashion for Good convenes brands, producers, retailers, suppliers, non-profit organisations, innovators and funders united in their shared ambition and they are set to expand across South Asia.

The South Asia Innovation Programme officially starts with the selection of 9 new innovators. With innovations in raw materials, wastewater management, dyeing solutions, textile waste solutions, blockchain, AI and machine learning innovations, the first batch of regional start-ups join a global selection of start-ups at the cutting-edge who are driving the industry’s transformation towards a circular system.

The selected innovators in the first ever South Asia Innovation Programme batch are: AltMat, Block Texx, Descatuk, Indra, Infinichains, JSP Enviro, PurFi, Sasmira and Textile Genesis.

Sixteen innovators from across the region attended the launch of the Fashion for Good South Asia Innovation Programme to pitch their innovations for the opportunity to join the Programme.

Over the next four months, the 9 innovators, will receive mentoring, bespoke coaching and support from Fashion for Good and its Corporate Partners, as well as access to a global network of partners and like-minded organisations, providing these innovators with the tools they need to grow.

With the addition of the new innovators to its Programme, Fashion for Good is seeking to scale these promising innovations from and for this region with a particular focus in raw materials, wastewater management, dyeing solutions, textile waste solutions, blockchain, AI and machine learning innovations. Launch Partners Arvind and Welspun will provide support for these innovators in the form of local and manufacturing expertise and the possibility to partner on pilot projects to test the viability of their innovations in real-world, manufacturing processes.

“We are staunch ambassadors of industry-wide collaboration. With the launch of our regional Programme in South Asia we strengthen our network and position us to better serve local manufacturers, key supply chain actors, brands and innovators. By connecting them to our global network and leading players in the fashion ecosystem, we help the innovators’ solutions and technologies reach scale.” Katrin Ley, Managing Director – Fashion for Good