China remains confident, urges Sri Lankans not to panic

China says it remains confident it can contain the coronavirus epidemic and win the fight against it and urged Sri Lankans not to panic.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo has said that the Chinese authorities have established an all-dimensional and multi-level epidemic containing network.

The Embassy said that China is taking great efforts in Wuhan and other infected parts of Hubei to contain the spread of the virus.

“It is believed that the Sri Lanka public have no reason to fear in-coming Chinese

nationals after the Spring Festival,” the Government information department quoted the Embassy as saying.

The Embassy said that entry and exit channels to Wuhan have been temporarily closed and no one from the city can travel to any other country, including Sri Lanka.

The Chinese Embassy has also advised Chinese employees from Hubei province to suspend plans to return to Sri Lanka.

Those from other provinces and cities have been advised to quarantine themselves for at least 14 days after arriving in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)