AG files amended indictments in Avant Garde case

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has filed amended indictments in court over the Avant Garde arms trafficking case.

The indictments consist of 882 charges, the AG’s coordinating officer Nishara Jayaratne said.

She said that the case before the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar is to be heard on 10 February.

The Attorney General had earlier filed 7,573 charges in the case against Avant-Garde Chairman Nissanka Senadhipathi and seven others.

However the court did not accept the charges and so the AG had today filed amended indictments consisting of 882 charges. (Colombo Gazette)