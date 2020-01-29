Sri Lankan consulate in Hong Kong temporarily closed over virus fears

The Sri Lankan Honorary Consulate in Hong Kong has been temporarily closed over fears arising from the coronavirus.

A statement by the consulate said that it will be closed till Monday after the Hong Kong Government advised staff of Government departments and commercial entities to work from home.

The Hong Kong Government advised staff of Government departments and commercial entities to work from home until 2 February.

The Sri Lankan Honorary Consulate in Hong Kong said that if there is no further guidelines issued it will reopen on Monday.

However, it said that the National Day celebrations scheduled for 4 February will be cancelled. (Colombo Gazette)