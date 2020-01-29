More Sri Lankan students return from China

More Sri Lankan students returned to Colombo from China with the assistance of the Sri Lankan Government.

The students have been assisted to leave China after the new coronavirus began to spread around the country.

Around 100 Sri Lankan students arrived in the island today and in total 380 students have departed for Sri Lanka so far.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, at a meeting with the senior officials from the Presidential Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, Health, Education, Tourism, Foreign Affairs, Immigration & Emigration, Postal Service, Fisheries and Disaster Management, had appreciated the Chinese Government for facilitating the repatriation of Sri Lankan students in China.

He also expressed satisfaction on the precautions taken and preparedness shown in managing the possible challenges posed from the coronavirus in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)