Government refuses to form coalition with Premadasa

The Government says it will not form a coalition with Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa as their policies are not the same.

State Minister Susil Premajayantha told reporters today that Premadasa can wok with the Government as the Leader of Opposition but he will not be given a place in the Government.

He said that the policies of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Premadasa do not match.

Premajayantha said that Premadasa represents the United National Party which approved some international agreements which the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna had opposed.

“There is a big difference in the policies of both sides so clearly they cannot work together,” he said.

Premadasa is looking to contest the upcoming Parliamentary election as the Prime Ministerial candidate of a new alliance.

If he wins the election he will appoint a new cabinet with Rajapaksa still the President. (Colombo Gazette)