CID records statement from Ranil on Easter attacks

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recorded a statement from former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on the Easter Sunday attacks.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate was informed last month that the CID had sought to record statements from former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya over the 21 April attacks.

Subsequently the CID recorded statements from the former President as well as former Ministers Rishad Bathiudeen and Rauff Hakeem. Colombo Gazette)