Champika Ranawaka’s driver gives statement to court

The driver of Parliamentarian and former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, today gave a statement to court on camera.

He had been in remand but was later granted bail over a 2016 road accident in which a youth was seriously injured..

Thusitha Kumara was granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court earlier this month over the accident.

He gave a one-hour long statement to the Colombo Additional Magistrate’s Court today.

Ranawaka was arrested and granted bail last month while his driver was remanded over the road accident before being granted bail.