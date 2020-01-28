Visa restrictions imposed on Chinese tourists visiting Sri Lanka

Visa restrictions have been imposed on Chinese tourists visiting Sri Lanka, the Health Ministry said.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that the decision was taken following talks held last night as a temporary measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

She said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had discussed the matter with the relevant officials yesterday.

A special committee appointed by the President to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading in Sri Lanka had proposed temporarily imposing visa restrictions on Chinese tourists.

The Minister said that visas will be approved for Chinese tourists based on the province they are from.

Chinese citizens are among the many nationalities that have access to an electronic travel authorization when visiting Sri Lanka for business or tourism purposes. As a result, they can apply for a Sri Lanka visa online.

However, the facility will not be available for Chinese tourists temporarily from today.

China is among the top tourist markets for Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)