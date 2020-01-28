Sri Lanka presents USD16 billion opportunity for private sector to invest in sustainable development

The Standard Chartered SDG Investment Map ‘Opportunity 2030’ reveals an almost USD10 trillion (USD 9.668 trillion) opportunity for private-sector investors across all emerging markets, with Sri Lanka representing USD 16.2 billion of that total.

The study identifies opportunities for the private sector to contribute to three infrastructure-focused goals between now and 2030: SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure across emerging markets.

The greatest opportunity in Sri Lanka is found in achieving and maintaining universal access to electricity (a key SDG 7 indicator), representing a USD7.3 billion private-sector investment opportunity. This takes into account the proportion of the Sri Lankan population currently without access to electricity (2 per cent), projected population growth, and the growing demand for power as the economy develops.

For SDG 9, which encourages improvement in industry, innovation and infrastructure, Opportunity 2030 highlights private sector investment opportunities in transport and improving digital access. Securing full digital adoption in Sri Lanka – a combination of mobile phone subscription rates and internet connectivity – would require private sector investment of around USD4.1 billion. To significantly improve Sri Lanka’s transport infrastructure by 2030 provides a USD4.6 billion investment opportunity for the private sector.

“Sri Lanka’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) make it an attractive prospect for the private sector to invest with impact. The government is looking to increase public-private collaboration and its Vision 2025 programme aligns with the SDGs, demonstrating the commitment to the goals. Opportunity 2030 reveals the opportunities private sector investors have to make a difference in achieving the SDGs. These findings show that in Sri Lanka there is a chance to have a real impact on millions of people’s lives over the next decade,” Bingumal Thewarathanthri, Chief Executive Officer at Standard Chartered Sri Lanka said.

Opportunity 2030: Investment opportunity in achieving the SDGs in Sri Lanka, by sector indicator:

SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure Sector Water and sanitation Power Transport Digital access Current performance 93% access to clean water and sanitation 98% access to electricity LPI infrastructure score of 2.49 47% digital access Target by 2030 100% access to clean water and sanitation 100% access to electricity LPI infrastructure score of 2.82 100% digital access Total investment required to 2030 USD2.1bn USD16.3bn USD13.1bn USD6.8bn Potential private-sector investment opportunity USD0.2bn USD7.3bn USD4.6bn USD4.1bn

You can download the full Standard Chartered Opportunity2030 report at https://www.sc.com/en/insights/opportunity2030/.