Garmin, Unilever, TrainYard and W15 partnership with TAFA valued at LKR 5 million

The Thaabit Ahmed Football Academy (TAFA) announced the renewed partnership with Garmin Watches (Official Timekeepers for TAFA); welcoming Surf Excel (Unilever) as its Principal Sponsor, TrainYard Studios (located at Shangri-La’s One Galle Face Mall, Colombo) as its Official Gym Sponsor and W15 Hotels as its Official Hospitality partner.

The partnership with Garmin has been renewed for its second year as a result of the mutually beneficial partnership TAFA has provided over the years. Both companies are globally considered to be market leaders within their industries, with Garmin being recognised as the elite athlete’s watch.

W15 Hotels begins its partnership with TAFA hosting the year’s first TAFA Family event at its Weligama and Ahangama hotels.

The Surf Excel brand begins its partnership with TAFA based on both the brand’s shared values for Women’s Empowerment and overall corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Speaking with Founder, TAFA – Thaabit Ahmed noted “It is an honour to welcome Garmin on-board again for the current season. Garmin has continued to support and aid TAFA in the physical development of the nation’s young athletes. I am also pleased to welcome TrainYard Studios, Surf Excel and W15 Hotels to the TAFA family. We look forward to developing the TAFA reach as we work to elevate our shared brand values of health & well-being, women’s empowerment and environmentally sustainable practices with the nation.”

The new partnership with TrainYard Studios, a modern, well-equipped, state-of-the-art global fitness provider will also see the launch of Trooper Athletics (Official Apparel Partner of TAFA). The brand will have Trooper Athletics Sports Apparel available for purchase in the near future at TrainYard Studios, One Galle Face Mall, Colombo.

TAFA was founded in 2009 by Thaabit Ahmed, to offer coaching for young athletes. Based in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as a privately run sports academy, TAFA provides training in both Colombo and Galle. The addition of Trooper Rugby as well as their youth fitness sub-brand – Trooper Elite, coincided with the start of the Football Club’s 11th season.