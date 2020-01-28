The much looked forward to Galle Literary Festival will not be held this year, organizers said.

In a social media post the organisers said that the international event held every year at the Galle Fort will be held in 2021.

Colombo Gazette learns that the Easter Sunday attacks had resulted in the organizers of the annual event being unable to secure enough sponsors.

The Fairway Galle Literary Festival, since first launching in 2007 has become one of the most anticipated literary events in south east Asia for both authors and literary enthusiasts around the world.

The festival is celebrated annually, in and around the historic Dutch Galle Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, located on the southern shores of the tropical isle of Sri Lanka (Ceylon).

The festival was founded in 2005 by Anglo-Australian hotelier Geoffrey Dobbs, and some of the writers who have attended the festival include D.J. Taylor and Roshi Fernando.,[1] Sashi Tharoor, Shyam Selvadurai etc.

However, in 2011 the festival hit a setback when a number respected writers including Kiran Desai and Novel Prize winner Orhan Pamuk boycotted the event to protest against the Sri Lankan Government’s alleged involvement in attacks on journalists and writers.

The festival was also not held in 2013 because of the ill-health of Geoffrey Dobbs. (Colombo Gazette)