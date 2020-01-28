EU election observers submit recommendations to polls chief

European Union election observers today submitted their final report on the 16 November Presidential elections to the Election Commission in Sri Lanka.

The report contains a set of recommendations to Sri Lanka based on its findings at the 16 November Presidential elections.

EU EOM Chief Observer Marisa Matias and her colleagues from the core team presented the mission’s final report on the November 2019 presidential election to the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

They later discussed the report’s 23 recommendations for improvements at future elections with technical experts in the Commission.

Some key areas noted in the 23 recommendations include the adoption of a law on campaign finance, enactment of legislation to strengthen the capacity and procedures of the Election Commission, revision of the Presidential Elections Act, and adoption of measures to address the low level of women’s participation in politics. (Colombo Gazette)