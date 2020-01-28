China urges tourists from virus affected areas not to visit Sri Lanka

China has urged tourists from virus affected areas in China not to visit Sri Lanka.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo has issued a notice requesting Chinese tourists who have already arrived in Sri Lanka from areas affected by the coronavirus to cancel their plans and avoid crowded places.

The Chinese Embassy has also advised tourists from epidemic affected areas including Hubei Province to postpone or cancel their visit to Sri Lanka, the Government information department said.

“Chinese authorities have responded to the epidemic with highest attention, and have taken strict measures to control it from spreading further,” the Government information department said.

The Chinese Embassy has said that it has also fully cooperated with Sri Lankan officials and taken effective precautions, trying its very best to protect Sri Lanka and its people from the epidemic.

The Chinese Government has temporarily closed exit enter channels to cities which have been most vulnerable and much affected by the epidemic. The Chinese Government has also cancelled all outbound group travels. (Colombo Gazette)