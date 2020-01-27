Sri Lanka to work with India for peace and security in the region

The Sri Lankan Government says it will work with India to ensure peace and security in the region.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunwardena said that both countries have close and strategic cooperation in the fields of defence, maritime security, as well as national security.

He said that the annual defence dialogues including Galle Dialogue, Sri Lanka -India Defence Dialogue and Trilateral Maritime Security Mechanisms have been beneficial for both countries to share their security concerns.

“We are also grateful to the Indian Government for sharing intelligence in addressing the rise of terrorism and extremism. Under the new Sri Lanka leadership, we remain hopeful in cooperating with India towards sustainable peace and security in the region through collaborations,” the Foreign Minister said.

He was speaking at a reception hosted by the Indian High Commission in Colombo to mark the 71st Republic Day of India.

“President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, after assuming the office, paid his first overseas visit to India and had very fruitful discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders. I had the opportunity to pay my first official visit overseas to India as the Minister of Foreign Relations a couple of weeks ago, while Indian National Security adviser Ajit Doval visited Sri Lanka last week. The Hon. Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa is scheduled to undertake an official visit to India in the coming weeks.These high level bilateral exchanges mark the uniqueness and strength of our mutual affinity,” the Foreign Minister said.

He said that economies such as Sri Lanka could reap immense benefits from the economic successes of India which stands soaring as a global economic giant.

India is expected to be the second largest global economy by 2050.

Sri Lanka is looking to forge a robust partnership with India through manifold activities by improving air connectivity, defence cooperation, enhanced investments, people to people contacts and cultural exchanges. (Colombo Gazette)