Sri Lanka mourns the death of Kobe Bryant

Sri Lanka today mourned the death of American professional basketball player Kobe Bryant.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said that he was saddened by the untimely demise of Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the game.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party General Secretary and State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera said that Bryant was an inspiration to many beyond the sporting arena.

Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died Sunday morning in a fatal California helicopter crash that killed seven others.

There were no survivors in the crash in Calabasas, Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Three other people killed included a teammate of Gianna’s, the teammate’s parent and the pilot. (Colombo Gazette)