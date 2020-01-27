PCoI informs AG to suspend case on Karannagoda and Dassanayake

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to look into alleged political victimization of public servants, has advised the Attorney General (AG) to suspend the examination of cases involving former Navy Commander, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda and former Navy spokesman D.K.P Dassanayake.

The PCoI has advised that the cases be put on hold until investigations being conducted by the commission concludes.

Karannagoda and Dassanayake have been indicted at the Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar over the abduction and disappearance of 11 youth in 2008 and 2009.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa appointed the three-member Presidential Commission to look into alleged political victimization of public servants during the period from January 8, 2015 to November 16, 2019.

Accordingly, the Commission has been empowered to look into the alleged political revenge on government officials, employees of state corporations, members of the armed forces and the police, who held positions prior to the 2015 presidential election and the general election in August, during the period from January 8, 2015 to November 16, 2019.

The Commission is chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Upali Abeyratne and comprises Retired Appeal Court Judge Daya Chandrasiri Jayatilleka and Retired IGP Chandra Fernando as members.

The Presidential Commission is due to submit its report within six months to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)