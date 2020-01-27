Pakistan pledges support to Sri Lanka to combat drug trafficking

Pakistan has pledged its support to Sri Lanka to combat drug trafficking and human smuggling activities.

Visiting Pakistani Navy Commander Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi offered Pakistan’s assistance to the Sri Lankan Government’s efforts to combat drug trafficking and human smuggling activities when he met Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne at the Ministry, today (27).

While pledging Pakistan’s support for countering terrorist activities Admiral Abbasi said that both countries should enhance existing cooperation to improve information sharing and defence ties.

“Pakistan will assist to repair the Sri Lanka Navy’s hovercraft and also to develop a library at the proposed National Defence College,” Admiral Abbasi said.

Expressing gratitude to Pakistan’s continuous assistance to Sri Lanka, Maj. Gen. Gunaratne said that he was looking forward to working closely with Pakistan in future to strengthen military relations between the two nations.