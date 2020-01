Marking yet another successful year of operations, Hutch recognized and rewarded staff achievements at its end-of-year, gala Dinner Dance held at the Hilton Colombo.

As the most high profile staff event in the company’s annual calendar, the evening was graced by the Senior Management of Hutch, along with other employees with spouses.

Every staff member thronged to celebrate their departmental accomplishments while celebrating achievements of other departments and of the company as a whole.