Further tests confirm four patients in Sri Lanka not infected

Further tests have confirmed that four people admitted to hospital in Sri Lanka over fears they contracted the coronavirus are not infected.

The Medical Research Institute (MRI) said that after the initial tests carried out on the patients, including two Chinese, more tests were conducted and the results showed that the patients were not infected.

Two people, including a Chinese woman, were initially admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) on suspicion of being infected with the coronavirus.

A Chinese tourist and a Sri Lankan who returned to the country from Wuhan were admitted to the IDH hospital after they showed symptoms of the virus.

Later another Chinese national and a Sri Lankan were also admitted to the hospital on suspicion of having contracted the virus. (Colombo Gazette)