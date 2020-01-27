All Chinese arriving in Sri Lanka to be screened at BIA

All Chinese nationals arriving in Sri Lanka are to be screened at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in a separate terminal for the coronavirus.

The Chinese tourists and other passengers arriving from China will be escorted, on arrival, to a separate terminal to be screened and processed.

Hundreds of Chinese are either based in Sri Lanka or visit Sri Lanka often. China is one of the leading markets for tourism in Sri Lanka.

Most of the Chinese employed in Sri Lanka were on holiday back in China for the Chinese new year and have begun returning to Sri Lanka.

With the number of Chinese returning set to increase over the next few days Sri Lankan authorities are taking extra precautions to prevent the coronavirus from entering Sri Lanka.

Airport staff have been advised to wear face masks as part of the precautionary measures placed at the airport. (Colombo Gazette)