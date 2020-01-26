Sri Lanka’s award winning restaurant, Nihonbashi, opens in Maldives

Sri Lanka’s premier Japanese restaurant, Nihonbashi, opened its Maldivian branch, “Nihonbashi Blue”, in The Marina at Crossroads on Tuesday the 21st of January 2020.

Nihonbashi Blue, the brainchild of award-winning chef- restaurateur Dharshan Munidasa, offers a sophisticated cuisine philosophy inspired by the principles of Washoku. He launched Nihonbashi in 1995, at Galle Face Terrace, where it remains today.

“I am delighted that Nihonbashi has opened within an energetic and vibrant development in the Maldives, which is a country very close to my heart,” said Dharshan Munidasa. “Furthermore, the ocean views from the restaurant terrace, the local seafood and proximity to Sri Lanka makes it an ideal location.”

Munidasa’s concept that has spanned 25 years is to serve his guests authentic Japanese cuisine, focusing on quality ingredients. He has not been influenced by trends of fusion Japanese cuisine.

Keeping consistent with Nihonbashi’s minimalistic decor, the restaurant’s floors and walls are made up of subdued tones with accents of Blue to reflect the magical Maldivian ocean views. Its dining tables and chairs are made with natural wood imported from Sri Lanka. Emulating its Colombo branch, with its sake bar, sushi counter with dedicated sushi chefs and a tatami-seating area, Nihonbashi Blue provides the perfect space for casual dining or a special celebration.

The restaurant was officially inaugurated by Ambassador of Japan to Maldives, Keiko Yanai, and State Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Khaleel, followed by a celebratory reception.

Crossroads Maldives is conveniently located, just 15 minutes away from Velana International Airport and Male by speedboat, making transfers hassle-free.