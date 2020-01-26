Sajith declares will contest under new alliance

United National Party deputy leader and leader of the opposition Sajith Premadasa today declared that he will contest the Parliamentary election under a new alliance.

Addressing UNP provincial council members and supporters in Colombo today Premadasa said that no one will be left out of the new alliance.

However, he said the new alliance will learn from the mistakes made in the past, rectify them and move forward.

Premadasa assured democracy in the new alliance saying no one will be forced to take any decisions.

He recalled that there were times instructions were issued from the UNP Headquarters to work against him in the past.

However, he said that the new alliance will be democratic and transparent. (Colombo Gazette)